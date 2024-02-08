The Sad Affleck Memes Explained: Why Ben Affleck Always Looks So Unhappy

The Internet can be a funny place. This has especially become the case with the rise of memes over the last couple of decades, with anything from real-life news footage to promotional photos to awkward family pictures being fodder. Celebrities are not immune to this phenomenon and often find themselves suitable candidates for memehood as well.

Take Ben Affleck. Anyone who spends even a moderate amount of time online will recall the shot of the "Good Will Hunting" actor smoking while looking like he's having the worst day ever — after all, it was the impetus for the Ben Affleck Smoking and Sad Affleck memes. But Affleck has explained that he often looks unhappy despite his inner mood not being quite so dour.

"I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," he admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2023. "That's how God made me. You don't have to punish me for it." Still, the actor remains lighthearted about it, joking, "I've been the subject of an occasional meme."