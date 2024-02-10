Who Plays Captain McNichols On Blue Bloods?
"Blue Bloods" features a plethora of one-off characters throughout its hefty catalog of episodes, but every once in a while, there's a guest star who sticks around longer than fans expect. Few exemplify this more than Captain Paula McNichols, a dedicated member of the NYPD who finds herself at odds with Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) on more than one occasion. McNichols is portrayed by actor Stephanie Kurtzuba, who portrays the character several times in Seasons 10 and 12 before being upgraded to a recurring cast member in Season 13.
Kurtzuba is no stranger to the wider world of TV procedurals. In addition to "Blue Bloods," she's appeared on shows including "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Chicago P.D.," "Grey's Anatomy," and more. The performer has also been part of the cast of several high-profile crime films, including 2013's Leonardo DiCaprio-led "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Robert De Niro's 2019 direct-to-Netflix epic "The Irishman."
Stephanie Kurtzuba's Blue Bloods journey was unexpected
To devoted "Blue Bloods" fans, Stephanie Kurtzuba has become a familiar face thanks to her portrayal of Captain McNichols. It may surprise some to learn that Kurtzuba was only supposed to be in a couple of "Blue Bloods" episodes. She appears in just two isolated installments from Season 10; later on, the creative team asked the actor to return for an episode in Season 12, which led to even more appearances. "The showrunner, Kevin Wade ... reached out through the casting people and said, 'We really like Stephanie, and I think she fits really well in the dynamic we've established on the show,'" Kurtzuba told MovieJunk.
Since then, she has become a solid part of the show's identity. The actor is surprised "Blue Bloods" fans recognize her on the street. "I'm not a regular," she noted. "I show up quite a bit, but it's not like I'm on every single week. So people recognizing secondary characters just walking down the street, it's kind of cool."
All in all, Kurtzuba is appreciative of how her "Blue Bloods" role has grown over the years. "I'm fortunate to have been invited into this little family," she said.