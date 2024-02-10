Who Plays Captain McNichols On Blue Bloods?

To devoted "Blue Bloods" fans, Stephanie Kurtzuba has become a familiar face thanks to her portrayal of Captain McNichols. It may surprise some to learn that Kurtzuba was only supposed to be in a couple of "Blue Bloods" episodes. She appears in just two isolated installments from Season 10; later on, the creative team asked the actor to return for an episode in Season 12, which led to even more appearances. "The showrunner, Kevin Wade ... reached out through the casting people and said, 'We really like Stephanie, and I think she fits really well in the dynamic we've established on the show,'" Kurtzuba told MovieJunk.

Since then, she has become a solid part of the show's identity. The actor is surprised "Blue Bloods" fans recognize her on the street. "I'm not a regular," she noted. "I show up quite a bit, but it's not like I'm on every single week. So people recognizing secondary characters just walking down the street, it's kind of cool."

All in all, Kurtzuba is appreciative of how her "Blue Bloods" role has grown over the years. "I'm fortunate to have been invited into this little family," she said.