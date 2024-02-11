The Sex And The City Star Who Auditioned To Play Monica On Friends

In the 30 years since "Friends" went on the air, the sextet has established itself as a Mount Rushmore of pop culture. But before Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry were locked in, countless actors auditioned for the show. Finding Monica was a particular challenge for Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who were initially looking for a Janeane Garofalo type and also considered Nancy McKeon from "The Facts of Life." Another actor who auditioned was future "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis.

Davis is the first to admit that she didn't exactly come close to nabbing the part. "I think I was about one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica," the actress admitted during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in December 2021. Davis continued that she and Cox were chummy back in 1994, and that the pair went to the same yoga class along with other working actors.

"We would hang out after class, and one day Courteney was like, 'Hey guys, do you want to come car shopping with me?'" Davis added. "She said, 'I did this pilot, I'm feeling really good about it, I think I'm going to buy a Porsche.'" Cox, it turned out, was right to feel confident. "It was 'Friends,'" Davis said, "and it did go very well."