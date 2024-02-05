Rings Of Power Season 2 Scoop: Tolkien's Oliphaunts Will Arrive - But What Are They?

Middle-earth is full of fantastic creatures. One of the biggest of these is the oliphaunt — a four-legged, flappy-eared monster-of-a-beast that has become an iconic part of Peter Jackson's epic on-screen adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings." A recent rumor from the fansite Fellowship of Fans indicates that we may not have seen the last of Tolkien's massive Mûmakils on the silver screen, either.

The scoop focuses on the upcoming Season 2 of Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series. It includes details about The Stranger potentially meeting another magic wielder and going on to play a key role in resisting Sauron. Tucked away amongst the story's big-ticket reveals is a little piece of info stating (via X (formerly Twitter)), "Mumakhils/ Oliphaunts are creatures internally listed in the production for #TheRingsOfPower Season 2." The potential of the massive creatures being featured in the show is an exciting one, and it could take the series' already impressive visuals to all-new levels.

For all intents and purposes, oliphaunts are massive Middle-earth elephants — but if you pay close attention, J.R.R. Tolkien makes it clear that they're not exact replicas of the oversized real-life mammals. In "The Two Towers" book, the author indicates that, more accurately, the two are related rather than the same. The text says, "The Mûmak of Harad was indeed a beast of vast bulk, and the like of him does not walk now in Middle-earth; his kin that live still in latter days are but memories of his girth and majesty."

In other words, these are gigantic cousins to the elephants we know. They are bred for war, and they achieve legendary status in the Middle-earth canon due to their terrifying feats on the battlefield.