The Harry Potter Star Who Was Originally Cast As Bellatrix Lestrange

While it may seem like Bellatrix Lestrange was created with esteemed actor Helena Bonham Carter in mind, a different person was originally cast in the role of the wickedly entertaining Harry Potter movie villain.

In a 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bonham Carter recalled how she got the call to play Bellatrix from the filmmakers behind 2007's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" after Helen McCrory had to drop out of the role because she was pregnant. Three years and three films later, and just after the release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," Bonham Carter recalled how much she loved the opportunity to step into the role of one of Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) most fearsome foes.

"I love magic, I love witches, I love the whole [Harry Potter] world," Bonham Carter told EW. "I was all too happy to play a witch."

Luckily for McCrory, she was offered another opportunity to join the Harry Potter franchise by playing the role of Narcissa Malfoy — the wife of Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) and mother of Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) — in 2009's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." The role was about as close as one could get to playing Bellatrix after the role went to Bonham Carter, considering Narcissa is the character's younger sister. "It was lovely that they invited me back and wanted me to be a part of it somehow," McCrory told Parade in 2011 after the release of the last film in the Harry Potter movie saga.

McCrory starred as Narcissa in both parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." Sadly, she died of cancer in April 2021 at age 52.