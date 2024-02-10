Breaking Bad's Tuco Humbles Thanos In A Wild Fan-Made MCU Crossover
Pop culture had a special year in 2008 — one that would drastically change the direction of two major mediums. That year, Vince Gilligan cooked up a prestige television storm with "Breaking Bad," which many consider to be one of the greatest shows ever made. Over on the big screen, Kevin Feige was putting his immense comic book knowledge to use by bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life with the release of "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk." The rest, of course, is history, with the MCU standing out as one of the most profitable and popular multimedia franchises of all time.
While it's hard to imagine the two franchises ever crossing over, YouTube channel Alternative Cuts has done the impossible by blending them together in a hilarious (and extremely well-thought-out) edit. In the clip, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is seen trying to use the Infinity Stones at the end of "Avengers: Endgame." This time, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) isn't around to save the day. That honor goes to Tuco (Raymond Cruz), the nefarious drug dealer who appears in the first two seasons of "Breaking Bad."
Tuco takes one of the Infinity Stones, smashes it up, and snorts it as if it's crack cocaine. "Impossible," Thanos says at the sight of Tuco energized by the infinite power. After exclaiming how brilliant the "product" is, Tuco wields Mjolnir to defeat Thanos as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks on in glee. It's a hilarious edit, one that effortlessly mixes iconic scenes from "Breaking Bad" and the MCU.
Fans love the Breaking Bad and MCU crossover
Alternative Cuts does a great job of blending two drastically different scenes to create some genuine narrative cohesion. It takes scenes from "Breaking Bad" Season 1, Episodes 6 and 7, two episodes which introduce Tuco (Cruz) and his love for Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jessie's (Aaron Paul) blue product. In the case of "Avengers: Endgame," the final moments from the battle are used to show Thanos' confusion and defeat. While it's hard to imagine a "Breaking Bad" and MCU crossover happening in real life, this is as good as it gets, showing that Thanos is no match for one of New Mexico's most chaotic drug peddlers and gangsters.
As expected, fans are loving this well-edited crossover that has over 11 million views, with many pointing out the concept's sheer absurdity. "I love the idea that Tuco has no idea what the Infinity Minerals are but just instinctively breaks one and snorts it," wrote YouTube user @chickencurry420 about the video. "I like the implication that just being able to snort an infinity stone and live is enough to be worthy of Mjolnir, which if you think about it, makes perfect sense," wrote @bumblebeeman2103.
The video has proven to be so popular that Alternative Cuts has made several other edits combining "Breaking Bad" with other properties. Another popular video throws the "Breaking Bad" characters into the world of Gordon Ramsey's cooking reality show "Hell's Kitchen," where Walt and Tuco compete in a cook-off alongside several other contestants. Alternative Cuts proves not only how versatile "Breaking Bad" is but also that the show's popularity continues to grow nearly a decade after it wrapped up.