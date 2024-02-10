Breaking Bad's Tuco Humbles Thanos In A Wild Fan-Made MCU Crossover

Pop culture had a special year in 2008 — one that would drastically change the direction of two major mediums. That year, Vince Gilligan cooked up a prestige television storm with "Breaking Bad," which many consider to be one of the greatest shows ever made. Over on the big screen, Kevin Feige was putting his immense comic book knowledge to use by bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life with the release of "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk." The rest, of course, is history, with the MCU standing out as one of the most profitable and popular multimedia franchises of all time.

While it's hard to imagine the two franchises ever crossing over, YouTube channel Alternative Cuts has done the impossible by blending them together in a hilarious (and extremely well-thought-out) edit. In the clip, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is seen trying to use the Infinity Stones at the end of "Avengers: Endgame." This time, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) isn't around to save the day. That honor goes to Tuco (Raymond Cruz), the nefarious drug dealer who appears in the first two seasons of "Breaking Bad."

Tuco takes one of the Infinity Stones, smashes it up, and snorts it as if it's crack cocaine. "Impossible," Thanos says at the sight of Tuco energized by the infinite power. After exclaiming how brilliant the "product" is, Tuco wields Mjolnir to defeat Thanos as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks on in glee. It's a hilarious edit, one that effortlessly mixes iconic scenes from "Breaking Bad" and the MCU.