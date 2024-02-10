AI Reimagines The Mandalorian's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Phenomenal

When one considers the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), it's difficult to imagine the bounty hunter wearing anything other than his now iconic armor. Strengthened by Beskar, it derives a great sense of pride and is Din Djarin's closest connection to his home planet of Mandalore. The attachment to the suit is so pronounced that he frequently refuses to take his helmet off — a decision that stems from tradition. Sacred and practical, the suit improves over time but retains the same visual aesthetic.

However, a TikTok trend is interested in changing that. While the Mandalorian is from the galaxy far, far away, what if his next adventure with Grogu was on Earth? TikTok user PlanetAI used the power of artificial intelligence to imagine what Din's suit would look like if it was influenced by various countries. Taking cues from each nation's flag and culture, the AI generates several images showing how much of a blank canvas Din Djarin's suit is.

A major highlight in the clip is the Canadian suit, which turns the boring, old, and grey costume into a brilliant red and white outfit, a nod to the country's flag. It's relatively basic, but its minimalism is striking. The Turkey variation is also great, with the traditional Turkish emblems and insignia plastered throughout making it feel regal. Even Din Djarin's chest plate is adorned with visuals that look out of this world.