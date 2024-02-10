AI Reimagines The Mandalorian's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Phenomenal
When one considers the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), it's difficult to imagine the bounty hunter wearing anything other than his now iconic armor. Strengthened by Beskar, it derives a great sense of pride and is Din Djarin's closest connection to his home planet of Mandalore. The attachment to the suit is so pronounced that he frequently refuses to take his helmet off — a decision that stems from tradition. Sacred and practical, the suit improves over time but retains the same visual aesthetic.
However, a TikTok trend is interested in changing that. While the Mandalorian is from the galaxy far, far away, what if his next adventure with Grogu was on Earth? TikTok user PlanetAI used the power of artificial intelligence to imagine what Din's suit would look like if it was influenced by various countries. Taking cues from each nation's flag and culture, the AI generates several images showing how much of a blank canvas Din Djarin's suit is.
A major highlight in the clip is the Canadian suit, which turns the boring, old, and grey costume into a brilliant red and white outfit, a nod to the country's flag. It's relatively basic, but its minimalism is striking. The Turkey variation is also great, with the traditional Turkish emblems and insignia plastered throughout making it feel regal. Even Din Djarin's chest plate is adorned with visuals that look out of this world.
The Mandalorian goes international
The TikTok clip is special because each country's personality and visual aesthetic are directly reflected in the suit. It's also a testament to the suit that Lucasfilm created, which can easily be modded. It's easy to imagine these suits in an alternate world's Star Wars franchise. The Cameron-influenced one is particularly interesting. It's green and yellow throughout, taking cues from the country's flag. The suit is battered, and some paint has chipped away, giving it a rustic, lived-in vibe.
The Pakistani suit shouldn't be ignored. Like the Turkish variant, this one takes inspiration from the country's rich Islamic history and features several designs to make it stand out — it's also green and white for good measure. The Hungary suit is another standout, feeling the most maximalist. Filled with the country's traditional colors and designs, it's an absolute visual delight, turning the Mandalorian into someone who looks like they stepped away from a royal palace.
Of course, not all the suits are perfect, and some are genuinely disappointing. Not much can be said about the United States of America-inspired suit, which barely features the country's colors. That version has Din rocking a belt filled with pouches, a nod to the old cowboys of yesteryear. The Somalian Mandalorian suit is also relatively basic, featuring an all-white chest plate and a blue scarf, which seems impractical, considering Din Djarin wears a helmet and won't need to protect himself from elements like wind or sand.