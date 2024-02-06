AI Reimagines Keanu Reeves As Marvel & DC Characters (Prepare To Say 'Whoa')
Between the titular role in 2005's "Constantine" and voicing Batman in the animated "DC League of Super-Pets," Keanu Reeves has a bit of experience in the world of superhero adaptations on the big screen. Still, fans can't help but wonder what it would look like if he got to join one of the modern mega franchises in a live-action capacity. That's now possible thanks to AI.
Instagram user @esheffects uploaded some AI-generated images depicting the "Matrix" star as various heroes across DC and Marvel, from Batman to the Punisher, all while sporting his signature battle-torn John Wick look: facial scars, long hair, and a beard. Unsurprisingly, the comments are filled with fans calling attention to their favorites.
Although Reeves may be a bit old for Nightwing, and Green Arrow is typically blond, the general opinion seems to be that he could've played any of these characters, with the standout for many being Doctor Strange. Ultimately, plenty of people want the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Universe — fans just can't get enough of watching Reeves kick butt.
Keanu Reeves has expressed interest in playing several superheroes
To be fair, Keanu Reeves likely has some kind of comic book adaptation in his future. As of November 2023, "Constantine 2" sounds like it's in still progress despite shake-ups at DC Studios, with the director confirming its status: The Reeves-starring sequel will be released as part of DC Elseworlds, which is separate from the DCU. This means there's more than enough room in these expansive franchises for the actor to play multiple comic book characters on the big screen — he's even floated various ideas over the years.
For instance, we finally know that Reeves' younger self would want to play the Marvel character Ghost Rider. Beyond that, Reeves was asked during a Reddit AMA if there were any parts he regretted passing up, and although none came to mind, he revealed, "I did always want to play Wolverine." The mutant doesn't show up in any of the images posted by @esheffects, but there's little doubt Reeves would do a bang-up job as Logan. With the facial hair and his penchant for playing violent characters, he could easily inhabit a Wolverine from another universe.
While a new Wolverine is inevitable, as for now, Hugh Jackman still has a monopoly on playing the character in live-action movies, including returning from his death in "Logan" to appear in "Deadpool 3." Moreover, it's probably a safe bet that Marvel will go for someone younger to carry on the mantle. However, given Reeves' incredible popularity, it makes sense for either Marvel or DC to cast him in something down the line.