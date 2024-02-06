AI Reimagines Keanu Reeves As Marvel & DC Characters (Prepare To Say 'Whoa')

Between the titular role in 2005's "Constantine" and voicing Batman in the animated "DC League of Super-Pets," Keanu Reeves has a bit of experience in the world of superhero adaptations on the big screen. Still, fans can't help but wonder what it would look like if he got to join one of the modern mega franchises in a live-action capacity. That's now possible thanks to AI.

Instagram user @esheffects uploaded some AI-generated images depicting the "Matrix" star as various heroes across DC and Marvel, from Batman to the Punisher, all while sporting his signature battle-torn John Wick look: facial scars, long hair, and a beard. Unsurprisingly, the comments are filled with fans calling attention to their favorites.

Although Reeves may be a bit old for Nightwing, and Green Arrow is typically blond, the general opinion seems to be that he could've played any of these characters, with the standout for many being Doctor Strange. Ultimately, plenty of people want the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Universe — fans just can't get enough of watching Reeves kick butt.