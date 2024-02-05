AI Reimagines John Wick In Different Countries - The Results Are Killer
John Wick is an international icon thanks to artificial intelligence.
When one considers the best action films of all time, chances are that at least one "John Wick" film will be mentioned. The little franchise that could, the "John Wick" series debuted in 2014 with average box office receipts but quickly grew into a behemoth with each subsequent iteration. The mainline franchise seemingly concluded with 2023's "Chapter 4," which sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finally wrapping up his quest for revenge. The series quickly became a cultural fixture and has made considerable waves internationally, so what's stopping studio Lionsgate from taking the franchise abroad?
While we don't know if Lionsgate will give the franchise the international treatment, TikTok user @PlanetAI is imagining what the devious hitman could look like if he was born in different countries thanks to the use of artificial intelligence — and the results are killer.
In the TikTok, various different versions of John Wick are seen, changing up the character's race and visual aesthetic based on the country given. The first image shows the contract killer in the United Kingdom, wearing a classic newsboy cap and rocking a dapper suit. The second image shows a John Wick from Mexico, this time with his hair longer in a ponytail. Once again, in a striking suit, his digs are pronounced thanks to a slick red tie. There's also an Indian John Wick, whose suit and tie features a dark blue floral pattern, proving just how versatile the character is once he steps out of his signature black suit.
John Wick doesn't need a passport to be killer
While the first "John Wick" flick is relatively low-key, subsequent pics in the action franchise became globe-trotting adventures, taking the hitman to Italy, Tokyo, Morocco, and France, just to name a few. Because the Continental network is international, it's hard not to imagine Lionsgate not wanting to capitalize on the franchise's momentum by giving it localized iterations. Perhaps these artificial intelligence-made images can help compel them.
Consider the image of a Russian John Wick, trading in his traditional suit for a heavy jacket and beanie, protecting him from the country's infamous winters. That version of the character is even wearing aviators — making him one of the coolest out of the bunch. Another version of the character is imagined as Jamaican, with the hitman boasting dreadlocks. The possibilities are absolutely endless to take this franchise to every corner of the world. Plans are already in place for "Ballerina," a spin-off flick featuring Ana de Armas as a ballerina out for revenge.
One version of the character that we definitely want to see is a Chinese John Wick. That iteration of the character from the Middle Kingdom is wearing a blood-red suit that's adorned with traditional Chinese imagery and symbolism. Or how about an Irish John Wick, who is seen sporting a bright green suit? Seeing as UFC icon and native Irishman Conor McGregor is making his cinematic debut with "Road House," one can't help but imagine how the fighter would excel in the franchise.