AI Reimagines John Wick In Different Countries - The Results Are Killer

John Wick is an international icon thanks to artificial intelligence.

When one considers the best action films of all time, chances are that at least one "John Wick" film will be mentioned. The little franchise that could, the "John Wick" series debuted in 2014 with average box office receipts but quickly grew into a behemoth with each subsequent iteration. The mainline franchise seemingly concluded with 2023's "Chapter 4," which sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finally wrapping up his quest for revenge. The series quickly became a cultural fixture and has made considerable waves internationally, so what's stopping studio Lionsgate from taking the franchise abroad?

While we don't know if Lionsgate will give the franchise the international treatment, TikTok user @PlanetAI is imagining what the devious hitman could look like if he was born in different countries thanks to the use of artificial intelligence — and the results are killer.

In the TikTok, various different versions of John Wick are seen, changing up the character's race and visual aesthetic based on the country given. The first image shows the contract killer in the United Kingdom, wearing a classic newsboy cap and rocking a dapper suit. The second image shows a John Wick from Mexico, this time with his hair longer in a ponytail. Once again, in a striking suit, his digs are pronounced thanks to a slick red tie. There's also an Indian John Wick, whose suit and tie features a dark blue floral pattern, proving just how versatile the character is once he steps out of his signature black suit.