The Godfather Movies Are About Demonic Possession Says One Dark Theory

When a film earns the distinction of being one of the greatest of all time, it is free to be poked and prodded and overanalyzed by the filmgoers who deemed it so. Francis Ford Coppola's opus "The Godfather," as well as its 1974 sequel, have attracted some of the most inane theorizing in the game. Have you heard the one where "The Godfather" and "Elf" take place in the same universe? How about the theory that Sonny (James Caan) never really died?

A much more measured theory, as put forth on Reddit, posits that becoming the Godfather is demonic possession incarnate. "What if to take on the role of the Godfather is to be possessed by The Devil himself?" the redditor asks. "What if all these people who come to the Godfather are unknowingly entering into pacts with the Devil and paying the price for it?"

The idea of making a deal with the devil is a literary tradition that is most famously seen in the Mephistophelian exchange at the center of Goethe's "Faust," though it can also be seen in more modern mythmaking. For the Reddit theorist, to become the Godfather is to become corrupted, and those who ask for favors are complicit in that corruption. Both films trace the journey of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) from a naive soldier to a ruthless and calculating Don. "In order to become the Godfather/Devil," reads the theory, "one must commit a murder as a means of proving oneself fit for the role."