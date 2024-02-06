3 Fast And Furious Stars Have A Rare Contract Clause With A Wild Demand

Time has proven over the last two decades that "Fast and Furious" saga stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jason Statham are always willing to throw and take their share of punches in the movies. Surprisingly, though, the three actors have clauses in their respective contracts as to just how excessive the fights they engage in can be.

In 2019, The Wall Street Journal ferreted out the trio of stars' contract provisions to discover how each actor dictates how the action will go with their respective characters — right down to the number of punches they will take in a single movie.

”According to producers and crew members on the films, Mr. Statham, 51 years old, negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits how badly he can be beaten up on the screen," the publication reported. "Mr. Diesel, 52, has his younger sister, a producer on the films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr. Johnson, 47, enlists producers, editors, and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets."

In short, it seems that none of the stars want to lose a fight with each other since their egos — not bodies — would get bruised. After all, no one becomes an action star by getting bested by their rival (or, in this case, rivals), on screen. It's an issue that can't be prevented, though, since fights in the "Fast and Furious" films are generally key elements to the action.