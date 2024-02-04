Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Theory Spells Doom For One Major Character

"Yellowstone" fans have been waiting over a year for a new episode of the Paramount Network series. The announced November 2024 premiere window for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 has made it clear that the show's long-awaited return is still months away, too. Rather than sitting back and simply waiting to find out how the series' story ends, though, fans have kept busy coming up with theories about what twists "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan may still have up his sleeve.

The theories in question predictably range from outlandish to fairly plausible, but one, in particular, may reveal a shockingly tragic fate for Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo). As was noted by Redditor u/PowSuperMum, Perabo's environmental activist is currently serving out the remainder of her prison sentence under house arrest on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Taking that into account, it's possible that Summer may end up getting caught in the crossfire of Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) intended hit on his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and his adoptive father, John (Kevin Costner). The "Yellowstone" fan even goes so far as to speculate that Summer may be mistaken for Beth by the professional assassins that Jamie asks his girlfriend and confidant, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), about in the final installment of the first half of "Yellowstone" Season 5. "That's a really good theory," one fan replied. "That would be nuts," another wrote.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Summer will, as this theory suggests, actually die as a result of John and Beth's ongoing war with Jamie. However, it does seem like only a matter of time before the Dutton family's infighting begins to further affect those, like Summer, who surround the powerful Montana dynasty.