The Real Reason So Many TikTok Videos Are Being Muted

The breakdown of TikTok and Universal Music Group's partnership is the end product of an ongoing conflict between the two corporations. In an open letter published just before the licensing expiration deadline, UMG outlined three distinct issues with TikTok as a platform: lackluster compensation arrangements for musicians under the UMG label, accountability and transparency regarding the use of artificial intelligence in TikTok content, and the safety protocols and guidelines for TikTok users. The company also claimed that TikTok's revised licensing agreement offered less to UMG than the previous contract despite the platform's growth.

In the letter, UMG warned TikTok that failure to address these issues would result in the label pulling its catalog from the platform — which is what happened. In response to the open letter, TikTok released a statement accusing the music company of being greedy. "Despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent," part of it reads.

With tensions boiling over, musicians are feeling the brunt of the fallout. Popular singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, signed to several labels owned by UMG, indicated his concern over the removal of his content from TikTok. "I won't be able to promote my music on TikTok anymore, but luckily, I'm not a TikTok artist, right?" he said in a video on his official TikTok account. "I'll probably be okay, right? I'll probably land on my feet, right? Right?"