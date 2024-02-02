Spider-Man: No Way Home - Unused Design Shows A Scene In Andrew Garfield's Spider-Verse

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" dared to go places that no movie featuring the web-slinger had gone before. But one of the film's initial concepts attempted to take things even further.

"No Way Home" conceptual artist Josh Nizzi unveiled a unique development piece showcasing a section from Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) battle with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) over possession of the Macchina di Kadavus that never made it into the final cut. The moment sees Strange, in his search for Peter Parker, finding himself in a familiar location from a prior Spider-Verse.

Nizzi's Instagram caption sharing the piece reads, "Here is another idea I did for the potential multiverse chase gag in 'No Way Home.' Dr Strange is mistaken for a street performer in 'TASM2' Times Square setting." Fans will recall the Times Square location of 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," where Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) has his initial confrontation with engineer-turned-supervillain Max Dillon, later known as Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Fans were excited to get a glimpse at what could have been. In the post's comments section, @patri0t_1995 said, "This would've been cool!" while @coloradogold__ expressed dismay at the scene getting cut, commenting, "I hate that they leave these good memorable moments out." As fun as seeing this multiversal moment could have been, there's a good reason why it — and other scenes like it — didn't make it into the final film.