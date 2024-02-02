Why The 'Hot Neighbor' From Mr. & Mrs. Smith Looks So Familiar

Time is a flat circle and pop culture is nothing more than a snake eating its own tail, so naturally, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is being rebooted as a television series. Led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine this time around — the original film memorably starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and reportedly launched their real-life romance — the series about spies asked to pretend that they're a nondescript married couple also features recognizable performers like John Turturro, Michaela Coel ("I Must Destroy You"), Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters"), Alexander Skårsgard ("True Blood," "Succession"), Parker Posey ("Best in Show," "Josie and the Pussycats"), Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story"), and Paul Dano.

So where have audiences seen Dano before? The venerable character actor has been working steadily since he got his start in bit parts on shows like "Smart Guy" and "The Sopranos," and he's been in a number of high-profile movies. So why does the "hot neighbor" from "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" look so familiar? Here are a few of his biggest projects to date — and we had to be pretty choosy, considering that Dano has a truly impressive resumé.