What Happened To Byron Allen After Real People & How Did He Get So Rich?

Around the end of January, Byron Allen offered just over $14 billion to purchase Paramount Global, the parent company of not just Paramount Pictures but also CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and plenty of other major entertainment brands. Those familiar with Allen's work as one of the hosts of "Real People" might be surprised to find out that the former TV star and stand-up comic is so rich that he's capable of these sorts of business dealings.

The primary source of Allen's wealth is a company he founded called Allen Media Group, formerly known as Entertainment Studios and CF Entertainment before that. Allen started the company in 1993, roughly a decade after new episodes of "Real People" stopped airing on NBC. Between "Real People" and this major business venture, Allen remained active in the worlds of comedy and TV. He made his feature film debut in a TV movie called "Case Closed" that he co-wrote, and briefly hosted his own talk show called "The Byron Allen Show." He succeeded in the world of stand-up during this time too, working as an opening act for big names like Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

For CF Entertainment, Allen remained a TV host, albeit in a new context. His company's initial business model revolved around cheaply producing a talk show called "Entertainers with Byron Allen." He let stations air the show for free, requiring only a cut of ad revenue in exchange.