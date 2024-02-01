How To Watch Timothée Chalamet's Wonka At Home

If you're ready to re-enter a world of pure imagination at home, you're in luck. 2023's "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolate maker, is now available to purchase (for $24.99) or rent (for $19.99) on a variety of digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play. Plus, digital versions of "Wonka" come with an array of special features, including interviews with many of the people — such as composer Joby Talbot – who brought the whimsical world to life.

Those same special features will be available on physical copies of "Wonka," but you'll have to wait a bit to get a disc. DVDs and Blu-rays for the movie go on sale starting on February 27. As far as a streaming release date, Warner Bros. has yet to announce when the film will become available on Max. "Wonka" came out in theaters in the United States on December 15, 2023. Many theatrically-released films land on streaming after a few months, so one could surmise "Wonka" would debut on Max around March or April.

Of course, there is a way to see "Wonka" at home right now. You know, just in case you need to hum along to "You've Never Had Chocolate Like This" right this second.