How To Watch Timothée Chalamet's Wonka At Home
If you're ready to re-enter a world of pure imagination at home, you're in luck. 2023's "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolate maker, is now available to purchase (for $24.99) or rent (for $19.99) on a variety of digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play. Plus, digital versions of "Wonka" come with an array of special features, including interviews with many of the people — such as composer Joby Talbot – who brought the whimsical world to life.
Those same special features will be available on physical copies of "Wonka," but you'll have to wait a bit to get a disc. DVDs and Blu-rays for the movie go on sale starting on February 27. As far as a streaming release date, Warner Bros. has yet to announce when the film will become available on Max. "Wonka" came out in theaters in the United States on December 15, 2023. Many theatrically-released films land on streaming after a few months, so one could surmise "Wonka" would debut on Max around March or April.
Of course, there is a way to see "Wonka" at home right now. You know, just in case you need to hum along to "You've Never Had Chocolate Like This" right this second.
Where to watch the other Willy Wonka movies
"Wonka" is a great film to buy or rent to watch at home, particularly if one has little kids. Timothée Chalamet's latest movie is rated PG, with charming humor and catchy songs. And if you find yourself wanting even more candy-related misadventures in your life, it's easy enough to track down the previous two movies derived from Roald Dahl's story.
The original 1971 "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" and the 2005 remake directed by Tim Burton, titled "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," are both available on Max. If you already have a subscription, you can watch them both at your leisure. If you don't, the most affordable plan starts at $9.99 a month, but it will come with ads. Higher-priced tiers are available in case you want a commercial-free viewing experience. Additionally, you can buy or rent digital copies of both movies on the same platforms that offer "Wonka." Fortunately, the older movies shouldn't cost as much as "Wonka" does right now. Prime Video presently has "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" available to rent at $3.79. Physical copies of both films are also available from a number of retailers.
"Wonka" has grossed over half a billion dollars at the global box office, so a ton of people have already experienced the magic this movie offers. Even if you haven't, it's easier than ever to see the origin of Willy Wonka.