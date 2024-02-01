Argylle's John Cena Reveals The WWE Philosophy That Helps Him Tackle Smaller Roles - Exclusive

In "Argylle," the new spy thriller-comedy from director Matthew Vaughn, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, a reclusive, unassuming woman who happens to write best-selling novels starring a superspy named Aubrey Argylle (Henry Cavill). The film, in fact, opens on a scene from Elly's latest novel, in which Argylle foils the plans of a supervillain named Lagrange (Dua Lipa) with the help of his two trusted teammates, strongman best friend Wyatt (John Cena) and tech genius Keira (Ariana DeBose).

While Argylle appears throughout the film as an avatar of Elly's imagination — always there to give her advice or dispense insight as she ends up on the run from a real-life spy network — we see less of Wyatt and Keira throughout the story. Nevertheless, WWE-superstar-turned-actor Cena and Oscar-winning "West Side Story" star DeBose are welcome presences whenever they do turn up, especially in a stacked cast that also includes Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and more.

For Cena, whose recent work includes supporting roles in comedies like "Blockers," cameos in blockbusters such as "Barbie," and a superb lead performance in the DC series "Peacemaker," the chance to work with "Kingsman" and "Kick-Ass" director Vaughn was worth taking the chance on a part with limited screen time.

As Cena tells us in Looper's exclusive interview, he reaches back to his career as a wrestler to make the most of what he's working with. "I think knowing what your objective is and knowing where you fall in the scope of the show in WWE terms helps," he says. "Just do the best you can with what you're given and realize that the world does not revolve around you."