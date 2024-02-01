Chicago Fire Season 12: The 'In Memory Of Vivienne Marie' Tribute Explained
"Chicago Fire" regularly sees fictional characters in peril and occasionally losing their lives in their line of work. At the end of Season 12, Episode 3 — "Trapped" — things came crashing back to the real world with a tribute to someone who worked on the show but has since passed away. Before the credits start, a title card reads: "In memory of Vivienne Marie." But who was Vivienne Marie?
She worked as a standby painter on the series, according to NBC Insider. It appears as though she passed away recently, as Larry Lundy posted a picture of her on Facebook on January 8 along with the caption: "Extremely sad to hear of my artist friend, and union sister, Vivienne Marie's passing . . .way too soon." She had myriad interests outside of "Chicago Fire," as she described her line of work on her website: "I am Chicago based artist and painter. Circus sideshows, outdated mechanical objects, and sentimental souvenirs from past eras are favorite subjects." She also mentioned working as a union scenic painter for film and television projects.
She clearly made an impact on "Chicago Fire," and she'll be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
Vivienne Marie was an accomplished artist outside of Chicago Fire
Vivienne Marie's website details everything she achieved in the art world, such as being shown at various galleries and festivals around the globe like the Chicago Cultural Center. One can browse through the site to see Marie creations, which focus on an array of subject matter. A great deal of her art can also be found on her Instagram page, as well as shots from her everyday life featuring dogs and nature.
Sadly, this is the second time in as many weeks that "Chicago Fire" fans have learned about the passing of someone who worked on the show. Season 12, Episode 2 — "Call Me McHolland" — ends with a title card reading, "In memory of Dale Hay." He worked behind the scenes on "Chicago Fire" and passed away several months before the episode aired.
While fans may focus more on One Chicago characters who've died in the fictional universe, it's paramount to consider the real-life folks who made the show possible who have tragically passed on. Our thoughts go out to Vivienne Marie's friends, family, and colleagues at this time. Perhaps the best way to remember Vivienne Marie is to consider how she signed off on her website's bio: "Thanks for stopping by, next time we shall have tea."