Chicago Fire Season 12: The 'In Memory Of Vivienne Marie' Tribute Explained

"Chicago Fire" regularly sees fictional characters in peril and occasionally losing their lives in their line of work. At the end of Season 12, Episode 3 — "Trapped" — things came crashing back to the real world with a tribute to someone who worked on the show but has since passed away. Before the credits start, a title card reads: "In memory of Vivienne Marie." But who was Vivienne Marie?

She worked as a standby painter on the series, according to NBC Insider. It appears as though she passed away recently, as Larry Lundy posted a picture of her on Facebook on January 8 along with the caption: "Extremely sad to hear of my artist friend, and union sister, Vivienne Marie's passing . . .way too soon." She had myriad interests outside of "Chicago Fire," as she described her line of work on her website: "I am Chicago based artist and painter. Circus sideshows, outdated mechanical objects, and sentimental souvenirs from past eras are favorite subjects." She also mentioned working as a union scenic painter for film and television projects.

She clearly made an impact on "Chicago Fire," and she'll be dearly missed by all those who knew her.