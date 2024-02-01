Exclusive Fantastic Four Preview Reveals A Dark Fate For Marvel's Invisible Woman

Contains spoilers for "Fantastic Four" #17 by Ryan North, Carlos Gomez, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna

In the latest "Fantastic Four" comic, Marvel's First Family is going on an archaeological dig. However, what Susan Storm finds will lead to significant questions about her potential fate.

Within 2022's "Fantastic Four" series, the titular superteam's stories have leaned heavily into its science fiction elements. Each arc feels like an episode of the "Twilight Zone" that's set in the Marvel Universe. So far, the Fantastic Four's adventures have stuck in a bizarre time loop, sparring with dinosaur Avengers, and facing a villain who controls the population with a cellphone app.

Still, the team's next story is by far their strangest. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Fantastic Four" #17 from Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four digs up bones in Arizona, which are somehow .. Susan Storm's? Considering the skeleton is from thousands of years ago, the team isn't sure how this is possible nor if they can prevent Sue's ominous potentially time-traveling fate.