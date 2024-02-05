Who Plays Bernadette's Dad Mike On The Big Bang Theory & What Other Shows Was He In?

Parents play a significant role in Bernadette Rostenkowski's (Melissa Rauch) relationship with Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) on "The Big Bang Theory." Howard, notably, lives with his mom for much of the show's early run. Then, when viewers meet Bernadette's parents, it turns out her mother is doting just like Howard's. Her father, Mike Rostenkowski, however, is a volatile ex-cop whose hypermasculinity contrasts sharply with Howard's comparatively meek personality.

Playing Bernadette's dad in a total of six episodes between Seasons 5 and 9 is an actor named Casey Sander. The biggest role of Sander's career by a significant margin is Grace Burdette-Kelly's (Brett Butler) neighbor Wade Swoboda in all 112 episodes of the '90s sitcom "Grace Under Fire." The fact that he ended up on "The Big Bang Theory" is unsurprising given that "The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre was also responsible for "Grace Under Fire."

Overall, Sander is a prolific television actor with a particular affinity for sitcoms. He has more than 130 screen acting credits to his name, the majority of which are TV roles.