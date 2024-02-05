Why The Original Star Trek: Enterprise Pitch Didn't Sit Well With Studio Executives

These days, 2001's "Star Trek: Enterprise" stands as a crucial pillar of franchise canon, expanding the scope of the "Star Trek" timeline by moving its space exploration narrative to the distant past rather than the future. But while it may be difficult for fans to imagine the series being different from how it turned out, it just so happens that the original pitch for the series had a pretty wildly different premise and format — one that the studio executives at Paramount didn't much appreciate at the time.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette from the Blu-ray release of "Star Trek: Enterprise" Season 2, titled "In Conversation: The First Crew," series co-creator Brannon Braga revealed that he and fellow creator Rick Berman had a controversial first pitch. The pair conceived of the series as an earthbound adventure that would eschew the spacefaring setting of the other "Star Trek" entries — at least, for the first chunk of its run. "It was much more mud-on-the-boots, gritty show set on Earth for the first large part of the season," Braga explained. "So the launching of the ship was gonna be a much bigger deal."

Unfortunately, Braga and Berman's concept wasn't a hit with the higher-ups. "The studio said, 'Are you out of your mind? You're not in space? You should be in space,'" Braga recalled. Thus, the premise was shifted into the version of "Star Trek: Enterprise" fans know today.