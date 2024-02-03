5 Lord Of The Rings Facts That Sound Fake But Are Totally True

J.R.R. Tolkien is a proficient world-builder and a master storyteller. Middle-earth sports thoroughly thought-out geographies, clear geo-political nations, and a history that more-or-less coherently stretches back to the dawn of time. When writing "The Lord of the Rings," Tolkien was particularly committed to consistency in the narrative. He tended to everything from linguistics to genealogies, locations, motivations, and more. He even considered how far his characters could travel in a day — writing in a 1954 letter that "I wisely started with a map, and made the story fit (generally with meticulous care for distances)."

This careful attention to detail is what gives Middle-earth its life-like realism, even if it's filled with Elves and Orcs and Wizards. Tolkien's massive compendium of fastidious fantasy lore always considers the realistic behavior of its inhabitants and what it takes to keep people engaged without forcing them into a state of suspended disbelief.

And yet, we're still talking about a made-up world filled with magic and monsters. There are plenty of points where fans are faced with facts that seem less than probable. Are Hobbits really related to Men? How do the seeing stones work? What is the point of the Rings of Power? Knowing that Tolkien oversaw their creation makes it easier to simply take most of these items at face value, and yet they still require some heavy thinking. Here are five canon facts from "The Lord of the Rings" story, in particular, that appear so outlandish they sound fake at first glance — even if they're totally true.