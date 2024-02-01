First Squid Game Season 2 Footage Shows Off Lee Jung-Jae's Gi-Hun Return

"Squid Game" took Netflix by storm in 2021, with the South Korean hit becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series at the time. Since then, fans have been treated to a reality TV spin-off called "Squid Game: The Challenge" as they wait for the main show to return. The good news, however, is that the wait is almost over, as Netflix has released a tantalizing teaser for "Squid Game" Season 2.

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

The clip picks up from where the Season 1 finale left off, as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) walks through an airport, and he's out for revenge against the Squid Game's founders. The winner of the titular deadly competition speaks with one of the game's mysterious organizers on the phone, who tells Gi-hun that he'll regret the decision to disobey him. However, Gi-hun isn't intimidated by the threat as he promises to find his enemy and end the Squid Game once and for all.

"Squid Game" Season 2 looks set to be an action-packed and bloody affair that will dig deeper into the lore of this universe. With that in mind, let's anticipate what we can expect from the next installment of Netflix's international hit.