First Squid Game Season 2 Footage Shows Off Lee Jung-Jae's Gi-Hun Return
"Squid Game" took Netflix by storm in 2021, with the South Korean hit becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series at the time. Since then, fans have been treated to a reality TV spin-off called "Squid Game: The Challenge" as they wait for the main show to return. The good news, however, is that the wait is almost over, as Netflix has released a tantalizing teaser for "Squid Game" Season 2.
Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY
— Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024
The clip picks up from where the Season 1 finale left off, as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) walks through an airport, and he's out for revenge against the Squid Game's founders. The winner of the titular deadly competition speaks with one of the game's mysterious organizers on the phone, who tells Gi-hun that he'll regret the decision to disobey him. However, Gi-hun isn't intimidated by the threat as he promises to find his enemy and end the Squid Game once and for all.
"Squid Game" Season 2 looks set to be an action-packed and bloody affair that will dig deeper into the lore of this universe. With that in mind, let's anticipate what we can expect from the next installment of Netflix's international hit.
What we know about Squid Game Season 2
"Squid Game" Season 1 ends with Seong Gi-hun being financially well-off but feeling more unfulfilled than ever. He learns that his old friend Contestant 001 (Oh Young-Soo) is still alive, even though he's terminally ill, and not the good man he thought he was. It turns out that the old man is one of the masterminds behind the Squid Game, as he and his rich friends created it as a means of entertainment. Naturally, this upsets Gi-hun, and he isn't willing to stand for it.
The Season 2 teaser confirms that Gi-hun will be out to take down the creators of the deadly game and put a stop to their barbarity. Sporting a new red hairdo and a desire to end the corruption, Gi-hun has gone from being a down-on-his-luck everyman to a vengeful warrior, but is he strong enough to stop this entire operation on his own? Only time will tell.
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the next installment will also explore the backstory of the man who recruits Gi-hun for the Squid Game in Season 1. Additionally, he detailed plans to dig into the story of The Front Man and Gi-Hun's family history. It remains to be seen what's in store for viewers, but at least they won't have long to wait, as "Squid Game" Season 2 will be released sometime this year.