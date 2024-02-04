Sofía Vergara Blames One Thing For Not Landing More Hollywood Roles
Sofía Vergara has had a highly successful acting career. From numerous appearances in movies to the Emmy and Golden Globe nominations she received for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family," she's more than established herself as an acclaimed and talented performer. However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Vergara noted that Hollywood's doors aren't quite as open to her as one might assume. "I'm always looking for characters because there's not much that I can play with this stupid accent," she said. "I can't play a scientist or be in 'Schindler's List.' My acting jobs are kind of limited."
Vergara wasn't bitter when she gave that comment, instead indulging in a bit of comedic self-deprecation. Still, the Colombian American actor is aware of her noticeable accent and career-long association with comedy shows and movies. She worried about this while filming Netflix's drug lord miniseries "Griselda."
"The night before I was going to start shooting, I was sitting down in the living room, and I thought: 'Why the f*** did I think I could do this?'" she said. "Just because I put on a rubber nose, they're not going to know that Gloria Pritchett is talking? They're going to say, 'Who does she think she is?'"
Vergara isn't the only Hispanic actor who's faced accent issues
Though she was speaking of only her own experiences, Sofía Vergara's comments are indicative of the way many Spanish-speaking actors have encountered accent-themed difficulties in Hollywood — and the stereotypes the industry has historically associated with their accents. The issue is an old one, as the industry has a long tradition of typecasting Hispanic actors.
As "Barbie" and "Superstore" star America Ferrera told The New York Times, she encountered the issue the second she started in the industry. "My very first audition ever, I was about 16, and the casting director [for a commercial] said, 'Can you do it again but sound more Latino?'" Ferrera said. "I had no idea what she was talking about. 'You mean you want me to speak in Spanish?' She's like: 'No. Do it in English but just sound more Latino.' I genuinely didn't realize until later that she was asking me to speak English with a broken accent."
Neither Jimmy Smits ("NYPD Blue," "Sons of Anarchy") nor Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives," "The Sentinel") entered the industry with noticeable accents, but both have been told that they needed one to fit a certain stereotype. "I remember moving to L.A. and auditioning and not being Latin enough for certain roles," Longoria said to The New York Times. "Some white male casting director was dictating what it meant to be Latin. He decided I needed an accent."