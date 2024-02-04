Sofía Vergara Blames One Thing For Not Landing More Hollywood Roles

Sofía Vergara has had a highly successful acting career. From numerous appearances in movies to the Emmy and Golden Globe nominations she received for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family," she's more than established herself as an acclaimed and talented performer. However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Vergara noted that Hollywood's doors aren't quite as open to her as one might assume. "I'm always looking for characters because there's not much that I can play with this stupid accent," she said. "I can't play a scientist or be in 'Schindler's List.' My acting jobs are kind of limited."

Vergara wasn't bitter when she gave that comment, instead indulging in a bit of comedic self-deprecation. Still, the Colombian American actor is aware of her noticeable accent and career-long association with comedy shows and movies. She worried about this while filming Netflix's drug lord miniseries "Griselda."

"The night before I was going to start shooting, I was sitting down in the living room, and I thought: 'Why the f*** did I think I could do this?'" she said. "Just because I put on a rubber nose, they're not going to know that Gloria Pritchett is talking? They're going to say, 'Who does she think she is?'"