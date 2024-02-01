Dominic West Is Glad The Crown Is Over For One Reason

Dominic West, who portrayed Prince Charles on Netflix's "The Crown," isn't losing any sleep now that the acclaimed series is over. On the contrary, the opposite is true. The actor was brought in to take over the role of now-King Charles for his predecessor, Josh O'Connor, in "The Crown" Season 5, and he continued to portray the real-life figure through the beloved, Peter Morgan-created series' 6th and final season. In the weeks since Netflix released the final episodes of "The Crown" in December 2023, the show's fans have been understandably busy mourning its conclusion, too, but not West.

According to People, the actor opened up about how relieved he feels now that "The Crown" is over during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4's "Today." While promoting his new theater production of Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge," West confessed that he finds it refreshing to be able to spend less of his time discussing the British royal family. "It's such a relief to now go back to theater and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore," he jokingly remarked.

In the same interview, West admitted that he felt a lot of stress over the level of attention and scrutiny he received for his performance on the Netflix series. "All reactions worry me. You know, I read all the reviews and I spent two days in bed," West said. "So yes, I'm a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think."