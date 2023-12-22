In Season 6, Part 1 of "The Crown," audiences were reintroduced to the series' dramatization of the Al-Fayeds, the Egyptian family whose fate would become tragically intertwined with the British royal family. If you take the Netflix drama at its word, you will undoubtedly be left with the impression that the widely publicized love affair between Dodi Fayed and Diana, Princess of Wales (played by Khalid Abdalla and Elizabeth Debicki in the series) was orchestrated by Dodi's father — the late billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw), who passed away at the age of 94 just a few months before the final season of "The Crown" premiered.

The implied motivation behind Al-Fayed's scheme in "The Crown" is his desire to secure citizenship in the United Kingdom, where he would begin to develop significant business interests (by the time of his death, Al-Fayed had bought and sold the famous luxury department store Harrods and the Fulham Football club). Speaking to Newsweek, Royal biographer and friend to Al-Fayed Robert Jobson described the storyline as "disrespectful," specifically slamming the idea that Al-Fayed orchestrated the romance as a ploy for U.K. citizenship as "bull****."

"To be honest he told me he'd never get [citizenship] and he knew that as well," Jobson said. "He wanted his son to be happy. He loved his son. He adored his family." Allegations of this kind have been made and denied since 1997, as former Al-Fayed spokesperson Michael Cole knows all too well. Cole told Deadline that he never witnessed anything supporting this narrative, and dismissed "The Crown" as a "made up" fiction.