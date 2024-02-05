The Only 4 Stars Still Alive From The Cast Of The Godfather

Time can be kind to some films. Box office duds and critical failures can be reevaluated and earn a renewed appreciation, launching them to belated success. "The Godfather" never needed such treatment. Upon its debut in 1972, Francis Ford Coppola's era-defining feature was a critical and commercial juggernaut. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and it earned 11 Academy Award nominations.

More than 50 years later, that adoration for "The Godfather" remains. Unfortunately, much of the impressive cast is no longer with us. Marlon Brando, who earned an Academy Award for his stately portrayal of Don Vito Corleone, passed away in 2004. "The Godfather" marked the film debut of John Cazale, who played the soft-spoken middle Corleone son, Fredo. Cazale would only appear in four more films — two of which were also directed by Coppola — before he died of cancer in 1978. James Caan rose to prominence playing the hot-headed Sonny Corleone, and he later starred in films like "The Gambler," "Misery," and "Thief." Caan passed away in 2022.

Indeed, very few of the original "Godfather" cast members are still alive, among them Gianni Russo, who played Connie's deplorable husband, Carlo, John Martino, who played Corleone family soldier Paulie Gatto, and Simonetta Stefanelli, the actress who portrayed Michael's doomed wife Apollonia. Here are the starring "Godfather" cast members who are still alive.