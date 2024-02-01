Argylle's Catherine O'Hara Mischievously Teases Going Nude On-Screen: 'My Body's Ready'

Catherine O'Hara has, as noted above, done more than just comedy, with a resume that includes thrillers like "Double Negative," multi-genre pictures like "After Hours," dramedies like "Heartburn," and even horror performances like her guest appearance in "Tales from the Crypt." She also appeared in four episodes of the darkly comedic "Six Feet Under" as Carol Ward and co-starred in the Netflix crime drama "Pain Hustlers" in 2023.

O'Hara has also taken on voice work — most recently, she was Brook in "Elemental." She portrayed Marilla Cuthbert in a CBC audio drama version of "Anne of Green Gables." She told the broadcasting company in 2023 that her biggest concern isn't fitting neatly into a box, but doing well in the role. "I most often get nervous as soon as I say yes to a job. What if it's not the right thing to do? What if I'm not good?" But the material usually grounds her. She also admitted that she does bring a bit of herself to any role she plays, whether it's a comedic or a dramatic part. " I'm not trying to bring myself. I can't help but bring myself. I only have me."

Whether she uses just her voice or her whole body, O'Hara is a master of figuring out how to make the smallest role more interesting.