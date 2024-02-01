Kris Jenner's Oreo Commercial Has A Kardashians Easter Egg Only Real Fans Will Catch
Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is set to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Oreo cookies ... and longtime fans of the famous family's reality shows might recognize her outfit in the ad.
As Jenner told People Magazine in an exclusive piece about the commercial — which will air as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on February 11 — she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan keep a lot of their clothes in storage, so it was easy for her to recreate a look from 2007, the year that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered on E!.
"That was one of my original blazers — we archive all of our looks. So that was really fun to pull something out from 2007 and have fun with it — the Balmain blazer," Jenner said, noting that some of the cosmetic choices in the ad were on purpose as well. "And the hair was so fun to kind of go back [to]."
The rest of the commercial sees the Trojan army allowing the horse by the same name to enter filled with Greeks and two apparent government officials deciding to keep UFOs a secret ... all because they "twisted on it" and the Oreos told them what to do. This is followed by Jenner on the phone, asking someone, "So every little detail about our family will be on TV? Who would watch that?"
"Alright, let me twist on it," she says, twisting open an Oreo to reveal all of the cookie's cream filling on her left side. "Hope you can keep up!" she says, at which point an angel watching from a celestial space asks, "Wait, we could have been twisting on everything this whole time?"
In her Super Bowl ad for Oreo, Kris Jenner travels back in time
Kris Jenner has long been game to lampoon her own image — she memorably appeared in music videos for Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Meghan Trainor's "Mother" poking fun at herself — and this commercial is no different. As she told People, though, this Oreo commercial was particularly fun for her because it meant she got to really sit down and think about "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which ran from 2007 to 2021. (The family's new series "The Kardashians" airs exclusively on Hulu and has spanned four seasons so far.)
"Some of the things that I look back on when I think about filming 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' was you look back and you think, 'Oh, the hair!' or, 'Oh my God, that outfit!' It's just kind of funny. So it's fun to relive some of those silly moments," Jenner said. As she noted, the red blazer isn't even the only Easter egg for Kardashian fans, who know that Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian has a kitchen full of beautifully stacked glass cookie jars — including one for Oreos.
"Oreos was one of the stars in her kitchen," Jenner recalled. "Everybody would go to Khloé's house and eat Oreos because she had them so perfectly organized and it was so pretty in the jar." Kardashian even joked with her mother about stealing her schtick by doing the Oreo ad in the first place.
Kris Jenner might just be the best momager of all time
There's no question that Kris Jenner is one of the most infamous — and successful — "momagers" in the entire entertainment industry. After Kim Kardashian was the subject of an illicit tape scandal in 2003, Jenner made the best of a pretty terrible situation and helped skyrocket her family to fame. By 2007, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which was produced by entertainment all-star Ryan Seacrest, was off to the races. In the years since, Jenner's children Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner have all become global superstars.
Being followed around by a camera crew every time you're with your family might seem pretty intimidating to most people, but Jenner told People that she genuinely loves the business she and her children have created. When asked what they've all learned, Jenner said, "Just live in each moment and enjoy it because it's such a blessing to be in the position that we're in, and we have a really good time. And just the joy of always being able to work together as a family. It never gets old."
Jenner's Oreo Super Bowl ad airs on February 11.