Kris Jenner's Oreo Commercial Has A Kardashians Easter Egg Only Real Fans Will Catch

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is set to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Oreo cookies ... and longtime fans of the famous family's reality shows might recognize her outfit in the ad.

As Jenner told People Magazine in an exclusive piece about the commercial — which will air as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on February 11 — she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan keep a lot of their clothes in storage, so it was easy for her to recreate a look from 2007, the year that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered on E!.

"That was one of my original blazers — we archive all of our looks. So that was really fun to pull something out from 2007 and have fun with it — the Balmain blazer," Jenner said, noting that some of the cosmetic choices in the ad were on purpose as well. "And the hair was so fun to kind of go back [to]."

The rest of the commercial sees the Trojan army allowing the horse by the same name to enter filled with Greeks and two apparent government officials deciding to keep UFOs a secret ... all because they "twisted on it" and the Oreos told them what to do. This is followed by Jenner on the phone, asking someone, "So every little detail about our family will be on TV? Who would watch that?"

"Alright, let me twist on it," she says, twisting open an Oreo to reveal all of the cookie's cream filling on her left side. "Hope you can keep up!" she says, at which point an angel watching from a celestial space asks, "Wait, we could have been twisting on everything this whole time?"