The Hollywood Heartthrob Who Shot A Fifty Shades Of Grey Sex Scene For His Audition

Unless you're an A-lister, most actors have to audition for roles in Hollywood. And, depending on how high-profile the project is, some performers will get very creative to get an edge over the competition in order to land a coveted role.

In the case of the big-screen adaptation of author E.L. James' mega-bestselling "50 Shades of Grey" novels, "Magic Mike" heartthrob Alex Pettyfer proactively filmed a test scene from the book to express his interest in the major role of Christian Grey. Making the experience more unique, Gus Van Sant — who wanted to direct the adaptation — shot the unique audition with Pettyfer to pitch the pair to the adaptation's producers.

Van Sant spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the process of teaming up with Pettyfer to film the audition, confirming an 11-year-old rumor about the tape's existence in the process. Naturally, it incorporated one of the principal themes of the book. "It was one of the sex scenes. I thought it was a way to get the author [E.L. James] to see my enthusiasm," Van Sant told THR. "It's hard, in the ramp-up, to get people to understand where you're going if you actually make the movie. Some people make sizzle reels. That might've been more the way to go. But Alex Pettyfer really wanted to do it, so I thought, "We can just do a scene." And we did. And we showed them."