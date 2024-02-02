Will John David Washington Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang? A Marvel Rumor Explained

Almost immediately after he was found guilty on multiple charges in a highly publicized domestic abuse case, Disney cut ties with Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future in a state of uncertainty. Majors made his MCU debut as the multiverse-jumping, time-manipulating villain on the "Loki" Season 1 finale before serving as the main antagonist in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." He was poised to be the successor to Thanos, serving as the overarching baddie in the Multiverse Saga. Majors' firing leaves a crucial role vacant. But according to one Hollywood insider, a new actor may have been added to the shortlist of replacements.

Daniel Richtman shared on his Patreon that "Tenet" and "BlacKKKlansman" star John David Washington could be in the running to take over. He didn't provide any other details, but Richtman has proven reliable in the past, having predicted the return of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop months before she appeared in "The Marvels." However, he has also said that Marvel is eyeing Colman Domingo to play Kang, so it's hard to say what to believe. Either way, Marvel needs a new Kang, and quick — especially considering how much the studio had riding on Majors.

