A Huge Box Office Bomb Just Became One Of Netflix's Top 5 Movies
Every so often, Netflix's Global Top 10 contains some truly garbage entries that should make us rethink some things as a society. Streaming-loving species that we are, we can't help but invest time in atrocious movies that provide little value when we could instead be learning a new language, visiting a family member or friend, or as social media continues to suggest, touching grass. The latest woeful example to back this up is a forgotten movie from 2022 that stars Oscar nominee John Malkovich and recurring bodysuit-wearing bad boy Martin Lawrence.
Somehow obtaining 9.1 million views in one week, Mauro Borrelli's "Mindcage" was the second-most-popular movie after Netflix's high-flying heist film "Lift." The "Silence of the Lambs"-like thriller sees Lawrence as Detective Jake Doyle, who, along with his partner, Detective Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh), enlists the help of an imprisoned serial killer known as "the Artist" (John Malkovich). Of course, tastes and times can change. What if "Mindcage" is a murder mystery the world wasn't ready for? Well, an 18% Tomatometer rating and an abysmal box office of $450,000 show that the consensus was right about this one.
Mindcage is a crummy copycat of copycat thrillers
The consistent complaint reviewers have about "Mindcage" is that it unashamedly takes from the greats and fails to reach the same level. Spectrum Culture's Miyako Pleines summarized, "A movie about a copycat killer can't resist being a copycat itself, often relying on tired tropes from better films," while Fran Hoepfner of TheWrap gave her review the subheading "clichéd serial-killer tale aspires to follow in the footsteps of 'Silence of the Lambs' and TV's 'Hannibal' but goes nowhere."
The film marks one of the rare occasions Martin Lawrence has ventured away from comedy, and it doesn't yield the best results. As AV Club's Brent Simon argues, "Malkovich and Martin Lawrence aren't enough to elevate director Mauro Borrelli's throwback to 1990s serial killer films." Thankfully, Lawrence will be back to what he's good at when he reunites with Will Smith in "Bad Boys 4," which is set for release on June 14, with no risk of falling into another mind cage.