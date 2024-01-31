A Huge Box Office Bomb Just Became One Of Netflix's Top 5 Movies

Every so often, Netflix's Global Top 10 contains some truly garbage entries that should make us rethink some things as a society. Streaming-loving species that we are, we can't help but invest time in atrocious movies that provide little value when we could instead be learning a new language, visiting a family member or friend, or as social media continues to suggest, touching grass. The latest woeful example to back this up is a forgotten movie from 2022 that stars Oscar nominee John Malkovich and recurring bodysuit-wearing bad boy Martin Lawrence.

Somehow obtaining 9.1 million views in one week, Mauro Borrelli's "Mindcage" was the second-most-popular movie after Netflix's high-flying heist film "Lift." The "Silence of the Lambs"-like thriller sees Lawrence as Detective Jake Doyle, who, along with his partner, Detective Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh), enlists the help of an imprisoned serial killer known as "the Artist" (John Malkovich). Of course, tastes and times can change. What if "Mindcage" is a murder mystery the world wasn't ready for? Well, an 18% Tomatometer rating and an abysmal box office of $450,000 show that the consensus was right about this one.