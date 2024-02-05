The Real Reason Patrick Stewart Stormed Off The Star Trek: The Next Generation Set

There are a variety of reasons actors storm off of sets, whether it be from a performer calling out the diva antics of their co-star or a an actor being unhappy with the odd behavior of their director. In the case of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" icon Patrick Stewart, the Captain Jean-Luc Picard actor had enough of the tomfoolery of his castmates before unleashing his anger and storming off in disgust.

As Stewart explained in his autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir," which chronicles his legendary acting career, his traditional Shakespearean theater background did not mesh well with his more laidback colleagues. "On the TNG set, I grew angry with the conduct of my peers, and that's when I called that meeting in which I lectured the cast for goofing off and responded to Denise Crosby's, 'We've got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick' comment by saying, 'We are not here, Denise, to have fun.'"

Luckily, Stewart realized that he was overreacting to the observation of the Lieutenant Tasha Yar actor and was taking himself way too seriously in front of Crosby and their fellow performers. "In retrospect, everyone, me included, finds this story hilarious. But in the moment, when the cast erupted in hysterics at my pompous declaration, I didn't handle it well," Stewart recalled in his memoir. "I didn't enjoy being laughed at. I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door."