The Only 3 Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of 1979's Alien

As the decades pass, the number of cast members from classic films and TV shows still alive sadly dwindles. For example, there are only three actors still alive from the main cast of "Star Trek," namely William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig.

Like the remaining crew of the Starship Enterprise, there are only three cast members from director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic "Alien" who are still alive as of this writing. The core cast members who have passed on include John Hurt, who played Kane, the crew member who succumbs to the Xenomorph chest-burster. Hurt died at age 77 in 2017. Other departed "Alien" performers who played Nostromo crew members include Parker actor Yaphet Kotto, who was 81 when he died in 2021, Harry Dean Stanton, who played Brett and passed away in 2017 at age 91, and Ian Holm, who played the android Ash and died in 2020 at age 88. Holm, of course, had the distinction of starring in another blockbuster movie franchise, having played the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins in director Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy.

Apart from Scott — who is busier than ever, having directed "Napoleon" in 2023 — only three actors are still alive from the cast of "Alien." Here's a rundown of who they are and what they've been doing since the release of the landmark film.