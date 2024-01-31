5 Forgotten Jenna Ortega TV Ads To Watch Before Her Doritos Super Bowl Commercial

Every actor's gotta start somewhere. Most famous faces got their first jobs in the entertainment industry doing commercial work, and Jenna Ortega is no exception to that rule. The actress is set to return to the advertising world with a Super Bowl LVIII Doritos commercial that sports its own slightly apocalyptic flavor and will also feature up-and-coming actor Danny Ramirez. But she's previously been all over the dial, promoting products like Pop-Tarts and Skype.

Ortega started acting at a very young age, and various smaller gigs, such as guest-starring roles on major sitcoms and dramas, helped keep her career afloat until she landed her big break in the Disneycom "Stuck in the Middle." But before and in the years since she rocketed into the stratosphere to become a horror icon on "Wednesday," she's popped up in ads for several fast food giants, a famous cereal, and a well-known clothing company. She also became a regular spokeswoman for a skincare line, among a host of other appearances for commercial outlets. So with that said, here are a few of the commercials Ortega did before becoming the latest Doritos spokesperson.