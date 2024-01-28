What Happened To Cote De Pablo After Her NCIS Exit?

"NCIS" has seen many cast shake-ups across its multiple-decade run, and one of the toughest for fans to swallow was the departure of Special Agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). She joined the cast for Season 3 and was soon upgraded to a main role, which she retained until Season 11. De Pablo has kept a low profile since leaving "NCIS," but there are still a few places where audiences have been able to catch her.

She starred alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Sam Neill on the TV miniseries "The Dovekeepers." The "NCIS" star also had a role in the 2015 movie "The 33," which follows the true ordeal of a group of miners who became trapped for over two months after a mine collapse. Fans will probably also be aware that de Pablo didn't stay away from "NCIS" for too long.

Ziva David came back to "NCIS" for Seasons 16 and 17 for one last arc. In fact, Season 17's "In the Wind" could be considered the ultimate Ziva episode of "NCIS," as the character finally gets closure after being presumed dead following her initial exit. Aside from a few acting gigs, fans are likely to come up empty-handed if they try to glean more about de Pablo's personal life outside of "NCIS."