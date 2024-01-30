What's That Moen Commercial Song & Where Can You Stream It?

Commercials are precision-engineered to stick in their viewers' consciousnesses, oftentimes aided by some sort of memorable musical accompaniment. For example, one Coors Light commercial uses a song that will sound familiar to Western fans as "Lo Chiamavano King (His Name Was King)" is notable for its inclusion in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained." Faucet and shower brand Moen, meanwhile, debuted an ad campaign in 2021 titled "Water Designs Our Life," consisting of variations on three similar commercials. Each of these features the same modern R&B track similar in style to artists like Jhené Aiko and SZA.

This song is an original composition tailor-made for Moen's ad campaign. It's titled "Water," and credited to a singer named Lauren Brewster, accompanied by a band called House of Vibe. A full, roughly three-and-a-half-minute version of the song is available to stream freely on all major music platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Tidal.

While "Water" is the only recorded track to Lauren Brewster's name, she's likely related to House of Vibe band leader Anthony Brewster, who got his start in music playing in legendary Los Angeles-based ska bands The Untouchables and Fishbone. His current band House of Vibe, meanwhile, has backed artists like Talib Kweli and Jurassic 5's Chali 2na. Their song for Moen is memorable thanks to a combination of Lauren Brewster's singing voice and Anthony Brewster's musical chops.