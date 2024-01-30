What's That Moen Commercial Song & Where Can You Stream It?
Commercials are precision-engineered to stick in their viewers' consciousnesses, oftentimes aided by some sort of memorable musical accompaniment. For example, one Coors Light commercial uses a song that will sound familiar to Western fans as "Lo Chiamavano King (His Name Was King)" is notable for its inclusion in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained." Faucet and shower brand Moen, meanwhile, debuted an ad campaign in 2021 titled "Water Designs Our Life," consisting of variations on three similar commercials. Each of these features the same modern R&B track similar in style to artists like Jhené Aiko and SZA.
This song is an original composition tailor-made for Moen's ad campaign. It's titled "Water," and credited to a singer named Lauren Brewster, accompanied by a band called House of Vibe. A full, roughly three-and-a-half-minute version of the song is available to stream freely on all major music platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Tidal.
While "Water" is the only recorded track to Lauren Brewster's name, she's likely related to House of Vibe band leader Anthony Brewster, who got his start in music playing in legendary Los Angeles-based ska bands The Untouchables and Fishbone. His current band House of Vibe, meanwhile, has backed artists like Talib Kweli and Jurassic 5's Chali 2na. Their song for Moen is memorable thanks to a combination of Lauren Brewster's singing voice and Anthony Brewster's musical chops.
Lauren Brewster and House of Vibe's Water has both attracted fans and annoyed critics
Since commercials are supposed to be repeated, commercial songs oftentimes end up in their viewers' heads whether they love them or hate them, simply by merit of repetition. Lauren Brewster and House of Vibe's Moen commercial song "Water" has generated its fair share of discussion among users of various social media platforms, some of whom love the composition, and some of whom can't stand it — but all of whom have doubtlessly heard the tune countless times.
In November of 2023, for example — a full two years after the Moen ad campaign debuted — @Sherhyse on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared, "I love that song by Lauren Brewster 'Water' from the Moën commercial! Found it after 6 months ..." Meanwhile, @MisffitTiffany compared Brewster's vocal style favorably to acclaimed R&B singer Jill Scott.
However, while many users on the X platform who have posted about the song had good things to say about it, it's also the subject of a negative thread on a Reddit board for members to share their annoyance with ad campaigns. The fact that these users went out of their way to post about the song, however, at least indicates that it made a strong impression, even if they don't ultimately enjoy Brewster and House of Vibe's hard work.