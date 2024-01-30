The Dystopian Horror Movie With Two Yellowstone Stars That's Crushing It On Netflix

There's a certain horror movie lighting up the charts on Netflix right now — and it has a cast that will make "Yellowstone" fans look twice.

Back when "The Forever Purge" — the fifth entry in Universal Pictures' long-running "The Purge" series — saw a theatrical release in 2021, it seemed to have all the right pieces to be a success. The franchise had already become a well-known phenomenon by then, with its core concept of a day where all crime is legal capturing the minds of many viewers. Not only was this particular film poised to capitalize on the growing popularity of "Yellowstone," with both Josh Lucas and Will Patton on its cast, but it was also positioned as the grand culmination of the entire franchise.

But while "The Forever Purge" had plenty of promise, it ultimately didn't fare too well with moviegoers. The film proved to be a box-office bomb, and it also received a tepid reception from critics and audiences alike. Looper's review of "The Forever Purge" was particularly critical, describing the flick as "a last gasp of surface-level agitprop masquerading as genuine intrigue."

Despite a poor initial showing, this latest installment in the dystopian franchise is seemingly getting a second life on Netflix in several different territories. For the week of January 15 to January 21, "The Forever Purge" cracked Netflix's global list of its Top 10 English films, with 4.5 million views and a total of 7.7 million combined hours watched. In doing so, it beat out offerings like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Leo" for the sixth-place spot.