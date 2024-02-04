Logan 2: The Viral Marvel Fan-Made Trailer With Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen Explained
Many comic book fans had their prayers answered when it was announced that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in "Deadpool 3." But what if the character came back in his own movie? What if his story didn't end with "Logan"? The YouTube channel KH Studio has answered these questions with a fan-made trailer for a proposed "Logan 2."
It's hard to make out the plot beyond the use of the Multiverse concept that's all the rage these days, with the trailer splicing together clips from a ton of projects, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "The Wolverine," and even the Jackman-starring "Reminiscence." Still, there are some fun edits, like replacing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a scene from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in which Logan unsheaths his claws.
Also present are shots of Dafne Keen, who played Laura, aka X-23, in "Logan." Although there are rumors she could have a role in "Deadpool 3" as well, nothing has been confirmed yet. If this is the case, however, the movie could wind up being a "Logan 2" of sorts. Either way, there's no question that there's still interest in Jackman's interpretation of the mutant and his daughter, with the fan-made trailer having amassed over 2.2 million views within 10 days of being uploaded.
Marvel fans want more Hugh Jackman as Wolverine ... and they may get it
KH Studio's trailer has sparked interest from fans who miss seeing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. For example, YouTube user @ricketyclickit commented, "It would be awesome if something like this came out though. You get an e for effort." While a direct successor likely isn't in the cards, Jackman's time as Wolverine may still have some life left in it beyond "Deadpool 3," with "Avengers: Secret Wars" rumors teasing the appearance of his Wolverine and the two movie Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who also appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
"Secret Wars" could be the multiversal superhero movie to end all multiversal superhero movies, with numerous characters from previous Marvel movies entering the fray, but everything is just speculation for the moment. Moreover, a lot can change between now and the movie's 2027 release date, and one would imagine Marvel would want to lay to rest Jackman's Wolverine at some point to introduce a new Logan specific to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, though, fans are having fun imagining what could've been with the fan-made "Logan 2" trailer. Surely, somewhere out there in the Multiverse, a "Logan" sequel actually exists.