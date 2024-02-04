Logan 2: The Viral Marvel Fan-Made Trailer With Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen Explained

Many comic book fans had their prayers answered when it was announced that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in "Deadpool 3." But what if the character came back in his own movie? What if his story didn't end with "Logan"? The YouTube channel KH Studio has answered these questions with a fan-made trailer for a proposed "Logan 2."

It's hard to make out the plot beyond the use of the Multiverse concept that's all the rage these days, with the trailer splicing together clips from a ton of projects, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "The Wolverine," and even the Jackman-starring "Reminiscence." Still, there are some fun edits, like replacing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a scene from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in which Logan unsheaths his claws.

Also present are shots of Dafne Keen, who played Laura, aka X-23, in "Logan." Although there are rumors she could have a role in "Deadpool 3" as well, nothing has been confirmed yet. If this is the case, however, the movie could wind up being a "Logan 2" of sorts. Either way, there's no question that there's still interest in Jackman's interpretation of the mutant and his daughter, with the fan-made trailer having amassed over 2.2 million views within 10 days of being uploaded.