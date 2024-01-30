Why Torrey DeVitto Really Returned For Chicago Med's Season 8 Finale

For a long time, Torrey DeVitto's Dr. Natalie Manning was a crucial part of "Chicago Med," but all things come to an end. Along with Yaya DaCosta — who played nurse April Sexton — DeVitto left "Chicago Med" after the show's 6th season, and the last time fans saw the good doctor was the Season 7 premiere, "You Can't Always Trust What You See" ... that is, up until the Season 8 finale, "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" As a classic One Chicago-style season-ending shocker, Dr. Manning and her son, Owen (Ari Morgan), briefly return when her longtime will-they-won't-they romantic interest Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) leaves Chicago and meets them in Seattle.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeVitto revealed that while she was always ready to revisit "Chicago Med" if the call came, she was especially eager to do so in a way that gave fans such a happy update on Manning and Halstead. "I wasn't expecting this call at all, but when they did call me and told me what the premise of the storyline was going to be, and that I would be coming back to support Nick and his journey on his way out, it was just a no-brainer for me," she said. "I do feel like the fans never got what they wanted with Natalie and Will, and to be honest with you, Nick and I never even got the ending that we felt we deserved for our two characters."