Kim Cattrall Influenced Her Star Trek Valeris Look More Than Fans May Realize

There's no question that Kim Cattrall developed her own sense of style and attitude as Samantha Jones, the PR executive who marched to her own beat in the "Sex and the City" HBO series and films. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Cattrall's creative input helped shape her lone role in the "Star Trek" universe.

Cattrall starred as the Vulcan Lt. Valeris in 1991's "Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country." But she was intent on setting herself apart from the previous female actors who were featured in the classic "Star Trek" series. In the 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," Catrall said that she wasn't interested in playing the type of woman whose beauty and style made her more like "set decoration" than being an integral part of the plot.

"I wanted a very definitive Vulcan woman. I was a warrior. I wanted a bold look to make it very different from what had come before," she said of her character in director Nicholas Meyer's "The Undiscovered Country." "I came in to [see] Nick after everything was settled and I said I want to have traces of Leonard [Nimoy's Spock], so I dyed my hair black and had it done very sixties and shaved my sideburns, because I felt my ears would look much stronger. The great thing about the hairdo was the way I could sort of surreptitiously put it behind my ear and that was really fun."