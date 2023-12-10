Star Trek's Kim Cattrall Didn't Love Her Valeris Costume - But She Kept One Thing

The women of the Star Trek franchise have often had an uphill battle. Gene Roddenberry's original series premiered in the late '60s, when short skirts and little character development were in vogue. This changed throughout the franchise's life as it evolved into successful feature films. Female representation had improved so much that one actor even argued to give her character a skirt. When appearing in the best Star Trek movie, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," Kim Cattrall lobbied for a more sleek appearance for the character.

"I think in science fiction, women should look great. Women should always look great ... and so should men. That's why people go to the movies," Kim Cattrall remarked to Cinefantastique (via ForgottenTrek.com). She reportedly disliked the uniform's girth while filming the movie.

The "Sex and the City" actor had been a fan of the original "Star Trek" series and wanted to be true to the conceit of the franchise. After being cast, she even went as far as to dye her hair to resemble Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Nimoy was her main scene partner, as Spock had taken Valeris under his wing after her impressive career at Starfleet Academy. While Cattrall didn't get the skirt she had lobbied for, she did keep her Vulcan ears as a memento of her time on the Enterprise, saying, "It's a wonderful memory of having done the movie."