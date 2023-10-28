Star Wars: How To Watch The Movies In The New Machete Order

The Star Wars franchise is constantly growing. As it stands, there are 12 canonical films and nine TV shows. It may never achieve the sheer quantity of content as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's still no small task to watch the entire Star Wars story. In 2011, blogger Rod Hilton proposed a condensed, reshuffled viewing order that minimizes watch time and focuses the narrative. He called it the Machete Order.

Disney has released a few new Star Wars films since 2011, but USA Today updated Hilton's list to account for the new projects. According to Hilton, the Machete Order is a better narrative structure because it firmly follows Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) journey, and, as Hilton notes, Luke is the central character of Star Wars.

The Machete Order is as follows:

"Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" (1977)

"Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)

"Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" (2002)

"Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" (2005)

"Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" (1983)

"Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" (2015)

"Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" (2017)

"Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" (2019)

This list ignores all nine TV shows, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Controversially, "The Phantom Menace" never made the cut, even back in 2011, but Hilton's reasoning makes sense.