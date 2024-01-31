Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Loved The Borgs - But A Producer Couldn't Care Less

When it comes to all-time great villains in "Star Trek," it's futile to ignore the Borg. The cybernetic entities sought to assimilate sentient beings into their hive mind, making them a formidable science-fiction threat. Fans and actors on "Star Trek" shows alike love seeing Borg-centric storylines, but not everyone enjoyed their appearances.

Trekkies will want to seek out Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman's book, "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams." It contains many excellent quotes from people who have worked on the franchise over the years, including intriguing dialogue between Jonathan Frakes, who plays William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and long-time "Star Trek" producer Rick Berman. In one section, Frakes praises the Borg: "The Borg were the greatest invention we had on the series."

Berman held the opposite opinion. "I'm not a big fan of the Borg," he asserted. "I find them very two-dimensional, in a way. They are faceless characters without personality and without specific character traits." He proceeded to call them a "one-beat group of bad guys" although he admitted the Borg-centric episode, "Best of Both Worlds," was great. Everyone's entitled to an opinion, and Berman's views haven't stopped the Borg from gaining a prominent place in the franchise, even becoming the antagonists of one of the best Star Trek movies ever — "Star Trek: First Contact."