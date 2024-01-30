Why Dave Chappelle Was On SNL Is Still A Mystery - But Twitter Isn't Holding Back

The latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," hosted by Dakota Johnson with Justin Timberlake as the musical guest, is earning ire online, and it has nothing to do with any of the sketches. Instead, it's related to the inclusion of Dave Chappelle during the final send-off, which is strange because he didn't appear as a special guest in any of the segments. In contrast, Jimmy Fallon also shows up onstage, but he actually had a role in a sketch, appearing as Robin Gibb on "The Barry Gibb Talk Show" alongside Timberlake as the fictional program's titular host. The best guess is that Chappelle might have been hanging out and decided to come onstage at the end, which viewers didn't take well. It seems to have many asking, "Why was Dave Chappelle on 'SNL?'"

Chappelle has been a lightning rod for controversy for years now, primarily due to his unapologetic transphobic and homophobic jokes on various stand-up specials. The fact he was on "SNL" without warning was off-putting for many, including @amberrrbri on X (formerly known as Twitter), who wrote, "I wanna know why tf @nbcsnl keeps giving a platform to homophobic/transphobic a******* like dave chappelle anyway? don't you care about the safety and comfortability of your writers/actors???"

Chappelle's appearance also upset @realmartypeercy, who also took "SNL" to task. "Why the f*** is dave chappelle onstage at the curtain call?! man, snl gets it super wrong so often. amazing." Instead of people talking about Dakota Johnson roasting Please Don't Destroy in a pretty funny video sketch, this has become the main point of conversation.