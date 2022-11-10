SNL Caught In High Heat As Writers Boycott Dave Chappelle Hosting

Dave Chappelle is returning to "Saturday Night Live," a decision that is proving to be contentious behind-the-scenes. Chappelle's return is fitting, as the upcoming episode on November 12 will be the first to take place after the 2022 United States midterm election. Chappelle previously hosted the first "SNL" episodes held after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Labeled by Rolling Stone as one of the top 10 funniest comedians of all time, Chappelle continues to draw viewers in with his observational and controversial humor. Despite being one of the most well-recognized comics of his generation, Chappelle's stock has been bearish as of late.

October 2021 saw the release of Chappelle's special "The Closer" on Netflix. With a 40% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the special was deemed transphobic and homophobic by many, including by GLAAD. Many viewers and Netflix employees suggested that the steamer remove the special. Ultimately, the decision was made for "The Closer" to remain on the platform, sparking further outcry.

Since the release of his sixth Netflix special, the comedian has been called out publicly by fellow comedians and creatives (via The Wrap), assaulted due to the content of his jokes (via New York Post), and had a show canceled (via BBC). After the significant backlash and scrutiny he has faced in the last year, it is surprising that "Saturday Night Live" is choosing to move forward with Chappelle as a host. The decision has been nothing short of controversial, with reports emerging that staff writers are choosing to not work with the comedian.