The Margot Robbie Flop Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Before three-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie hit the big time playing characters like Olympic skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," DC villain Harley Quinn in the "Suicide Squad" films, and the titular Mattel doll-turned-human in "Barbie," she flew in somewhat under the radar for her turn as famous literary character. The Australian performer starred as Jane opposite Alexander Skarsgård's Tarzan in the jungle adventure "The Legend of Tarzan," which stalled at the box office in 2016. While the film grossed nearly $349 million at the worldwide box office upon its theatrical release, its massive production budget of $180 million before its marketing spend prevented it from becoming a bona fide hit.

Thanks no doubt to Robbie's meteoric rise in superstardom since the release of "The Legend of Tarzan," fans seem to be finally discovering the actor's 2016 jungle adventure on Netflix. According to Netflix's Global Top 10 Movies chart from January 15 to January 21, 2024, "The Legend of Tarzan" came in as No. 2, accruing 14.4 million hours viewed among 7.9 million viewers.

"The Legend of Tarzan" placed second to the Netflix original movie "Lift." Starring Kevin Hart, the action crime comedy pulled in a mammoth 65.4 million viewing hours among 36.7 million viewers. Since "The Legend of Tarzan" made its debut in Netflix's Top 10 in its first week on the streaming service, it's entirely within reason to think the title will continue to rise in popularity. Given the enormous attention "Barbie's" Greta Gerwig and Robbie's Oscar snubs for best director and best actress got, such publicity can only raise their respective profiles.