The Despicable Me 4 Trailer Detail That's Causing Confusion For Fans

The first trailer for "Despicable Me 4" just dropped, giving fans a taste of the Minion madness to come this summer. While the clip doesn't give away too much about the plot, it nevertheless promises the same spy-esque antics, charming family dynamics, and zany comedy that audiences have come to know and love over the animated franchise's 14 years of box office domination.

One of the most interesting developments of "Despicable Me 4" is that of Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and Lucy's (voiced by Kristen Wiig) new baby, Gru Jr. His introduction is certain to be a new source of adorable mayhem and heartwarming moments as the infant learns to bond with Gru. But for longtime fans, the baby's inclusion also opened up a perplexing question about the "Despicable Me" franchise as a whole.

Redditor u/drybones2015 is among the many viewers, asking, "This is the fourth movie and Gru has a baby now, so why are those girls not aging? They look the exact same as they did in the first movie." It's unlikely that fans would have such a problem with the lack of aging of Gru's adopted daughters Margo (voiced by Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (voiced by Dana Gaier), and Agnes (voiced by Madison Polan), had Gru not had a bouncing baby boy of his own. But now that the family has welcomed its newest member, things are more confusing than ever.