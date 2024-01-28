How Did Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Make His Money?

Succeeding on ABC's business investment reality series "Shark Tank" means agreeing to a deal with one of its so-called Sharks. Each Shark has valuable experience on top of considerable funds, and their involvement is meant to be coveted by entrepreneurs. Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, is one of the show's principal investors, and his business experience landed him a spot alongside names like Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran.

As a child, O'Leary began learning valuable financial skills from his mother. She immigrated from Lebanon to Montreal, Canada, where she opened a small business. Among other lessons, she taught O'Leary to save one-third of whatever money he made and never withdraw from his savings, only ever touching funds accumulated from interest. He internalized these guidelines and eventually implemented them at a management firm he founded called O'Leary Funds.

Before he got started in wealth management, O'Leary's first big success was called SoftKey Software Products. He started up this company with an MBA degree from the University of Western Ontario, some work experience at Nabisco, and money he made after selling a production company he co-founded called Special Event Television. SoftKey ended up becoming a runaway success, to the extent that O'Leary sold it to the toy and entertainment brand Mattel for $4.2 billion in 1999. This was his first big win and the initial source of the large sum of money he maintains as a "Shark Tank" investor.